Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.22. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $88.16 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.