V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

V.F. stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after buying an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

