Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Chinh Chu Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,612.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

