US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

US Foods stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other US Foods news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,670,152 shares of company stock valued at $297,784,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

