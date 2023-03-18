Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Truist Financial cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 253,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Upland Software by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Upland Software by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.