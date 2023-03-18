UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $1.10 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00012170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00315458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.54346715 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $951,523.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars.

