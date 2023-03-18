Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
UHT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 219,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $668.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $435,293.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
