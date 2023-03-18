United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $192.06 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
