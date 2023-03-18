Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.01. 11,852,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,071. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.97.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

