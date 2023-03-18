Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.24

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.24 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 23.53 ($0.29). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.29), with a volume of 161,411 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.19. The firm has a market cap of £26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.