UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,047 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.