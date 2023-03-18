UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 899,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

