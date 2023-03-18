UMB Bank n.a. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $202.40 and a one year high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

