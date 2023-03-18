UMA Market Capitalization Tops $148.02 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $148.02 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00007819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

