Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,074. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $310,388. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

