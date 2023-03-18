UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

UDR Price Performance

UDR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. 4,545,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,604. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

