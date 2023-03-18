UBS Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $260.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $260.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $16.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,603,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

