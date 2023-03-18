Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock opened at $261.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.26. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $350.63.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.