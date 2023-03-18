Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 4,167 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,027,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,538,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

