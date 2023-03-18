U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

