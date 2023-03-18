U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.