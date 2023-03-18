Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,118,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,203. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

