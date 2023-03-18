Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,342. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

