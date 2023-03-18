Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

TNP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $324.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.78.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,989 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.