Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
TNP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $324.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.78.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
