Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,794. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.