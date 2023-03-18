TrueFi Price Hits $0.0971 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $95.21 million and $31.70 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00370538 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.94 or 0.26932014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,439,601 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 980,390,659.7106754 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10048021 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $38,833,130.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

