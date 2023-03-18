TRON Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.73 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TRON has a market cap of $4.73 billion and $297.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded up 16% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009945 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003331 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001610 BTC.
About TRON
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,200,936,101 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
