TRON Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.73 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TRON has a market cap of $4.73 billion and $297.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded up 16% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005313 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003331 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,200,936,101 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

