Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.65. 11,709,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,520. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 613,492 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

