Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) CEO Purchases $99,970.65 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE TRN traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,543. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

