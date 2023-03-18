Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading Down 1.6%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

