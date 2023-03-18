Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,340 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in BorgWarner by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.
In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
