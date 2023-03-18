Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.56. 2,149,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,459. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $289.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

