Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $995,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

