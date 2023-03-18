Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.02 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,667. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.18.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

