Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

