Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,130,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.