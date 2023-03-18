Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. 210,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.