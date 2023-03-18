Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 314 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.97. The company had a trading volume of 666,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,467. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

