Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

NKE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,868,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,870. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

