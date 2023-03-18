TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:THS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 886,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 347,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

