Traxx One Day Trading Volume Tops $370,862.64 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $370,862.64 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00375186 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,353.01 or 0.27269811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

