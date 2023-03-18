TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 453,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,990,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after acquiring an additional 971,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 460,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

