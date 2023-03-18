TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,611,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,013. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.