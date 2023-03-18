TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOWN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
TowneBank Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.
Institutional Trading of TowneBank
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
About TowneBank
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
