Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.35

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.35 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 48.32 ($0.59). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.57), with a volume of 172,386 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.78 million, a PE ratio of 974.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

