Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
