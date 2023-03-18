Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

