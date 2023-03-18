Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.22 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.43 billion and $31.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00009018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00208599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,382.18 or 1.00041051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.46062254 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $29,155,380.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

