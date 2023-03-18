Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,663,228 shares.

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.53.

About Tissue Regenix Group



Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

Further Reading

