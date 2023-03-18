Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWMIF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. It focuses on natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. The firm also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of NGL throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

