Threshold (T) Price Up 32.1% This Week

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $438.90 million and approximately $81.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00032226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003707 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00204477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,421.70 or 0.99908930 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.17974 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04263245 USD and is up 8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $39,354,169.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

