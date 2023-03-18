Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 339,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,519,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.